Q2 Earnings Forecast for PodcastOne Issued By Roth Capital

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PodcastOne in a research note issued on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for PodcastOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PodcastOne’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. PodcastOne had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 10.86%.The company had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million.

Shares of PODC stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. PodcastOne has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of -0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PodcastOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in PodcastOne during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC boosted its position in PodcastOne by 122.3% during the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in PodcastOne during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PodcastOne during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

