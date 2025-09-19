Q2 EPS Estimates for Transocean Decreased by Analyst

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Transocean in a research report issued on Monday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the offshore drilling services provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Transocean alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.26.

Transocean Stock Performance

RIG opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Transocean has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,489,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 908,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 3,039.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 930,599 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 900,958 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,480,351 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,733,000 after buying an additional 1,672,958 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 594.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221,615 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 189,708 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.