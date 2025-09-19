Q2 EPS Forecast for Keysight Technologies Lowered by Analyst

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Keysight Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q3 2027 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.5%

KEYS opened at $177.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $121.43 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.52 and its 200 day moving average is $157.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,814,195,000 after buying an additional 2,675,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,224.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,324,000 after buying an additional 1,841,494 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36,268.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,424,000 after buying an additional 748,583 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,564,000 after buying an additional 628,082 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,528.80. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.