Q3 Earnings Estimate for Murphy Oil Issued By Zacks Research

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $695.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

MUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 3,989.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,710.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 177.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

