Q3 Earnings Forecast for NewtekOne Issued By B. Riley

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NewtekOne in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 14th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NewtekOne’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NewtekOne’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

NEWT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NewtekOne Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $329.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. NewtekOne has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.88 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 14.65%. NewtekOne has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 42.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 623,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 187,103 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in NewtekOne by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 72,574 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewtekOne by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 187,578 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 284,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 127,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

