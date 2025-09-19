Q3 Earnings Forecast for REGENXBIO Issued By Leerink Partnrs

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for REGENXBIO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.30). The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($4.84) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.95%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RGNX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

RGNX stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.17. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 325.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 126,135 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 284,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 75,652 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Curran Simpson sold 7,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $77,494.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 244,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,861.94. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

