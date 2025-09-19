Q3 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Boosted by Zacks Research

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS.

AOS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average is $67.85. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $1,581,972.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 100,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,105.22. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,404,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,462,000 after purchasing an additional 286,316 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 67.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,188,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,011,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,551,000 after purchasing an additional 307,201 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 3.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,500,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,940,000 after purchasing an additional 79,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 54.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,080,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,405,000 after purchasing an additional 732,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

