Q3 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc Lifted by Analyst

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a report released on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ASB. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Associated Banc stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.79%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,850.72. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,533.64. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock worth $494,360 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $1,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

