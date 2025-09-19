Q3 EPS Forecast for Advance Auto Parts Decreased by Analyst

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-2.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $49.17 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.52 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.03.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 189.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 290.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.70%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

