Q4 Earnings Estimate for High Tide Issued By Zacks Small Cap

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of High Tide in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Kim anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

High Tide Price Performance

Shares of HIT opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. High Tide has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

