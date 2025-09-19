QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) Receives $49.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.6865.

Several research firms recently commented on QGEN. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QIAGEN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 3,030.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,470,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,728,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,438,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,136 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,746,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 57.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,491,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,621 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QGEN stock opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $51.88.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $533.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.97 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. QIAGEN has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

