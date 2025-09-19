Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Short Interest Update

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,910,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 34.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on QRVO. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.35.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $90.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 105.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.30. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

