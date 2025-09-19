Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at National Bankshares

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Quebecor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Quebecor from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.75 to C$43.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.59.

Quebecor stock opened at C$43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$30.02 and a 1-year high of C$44.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.87.

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.

