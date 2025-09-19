Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $45.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ramaco Resources traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 565554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,502,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,929,937.50. This trade represents a 39.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $13,248,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 151.0% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,678,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,782 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $2,748,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 103.8% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 309,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 157,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 137,635 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.17%.The firm had revenue of $152.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

