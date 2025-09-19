Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $130.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rambus traded as high as $101.57 and last traded at $100.68, with a volume of 124896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.52.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RMBS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $81.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Arete Research raised shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Arete raised shares of Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In related news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $83,325.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 63,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,825. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $832,085.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,231. This represents a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,852. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

