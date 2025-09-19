Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in August

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Rathbones Group Price Performance
Shares of RTBBF stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. Rathbones Group has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $25.61.
Rathbones Group Company Profile
