Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in August

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Rathbones Group Price Performance

Shares of RTBBF stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. Rathbones Group has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

