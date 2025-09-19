Rebecca Donaldson Purchases 632 Shares of abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Stock

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Donaldson acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 790 per share, with a total value of £4,992.80.
abrdn New India Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of ANII stock opened at GBX 798 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £366.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,272.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 795.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 778.77. abrdn New India Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 663.37 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 834.
abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX (4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. abrdn New India Investment Trust had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 77.86%.
abrdn New India Investment Trust Company Profile
Looking for world-class, well governed companies at the heart of India’s growth story
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn New India Investment Trust
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn New India Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn New India Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.