Rebecca Donaldson Purchases 632 Shares of abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Stock

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Donaldson acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 790 per share, with a total value of £4,992.80.

Shares of ANII stock opened at GBX 798 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £366.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,272.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 795.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 778.77. abrdn New India Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 663.37 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 834.

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX (4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. abrdn New India Investment Trust had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 77.86%.

Looking for world-class, well governed companies at the heart of India’s growth story

