Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Piper Sandler

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDDT. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Reddit from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Reddit from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Argus started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $215.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.88.

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $270.47 on Thursday. Reddit has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $282.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.88, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.40.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.07 million. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $4,021,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 494,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,387,774.64. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 40,967 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.38, for a total transaction of $9,028,307.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 120,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,452,872.54. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,126 shares of company stock worth $73,529,359. Corporate insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reddit by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,837,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,759,000 after buying an additional 638,663 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,232 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reddit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,073,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,357,000 after purchasing an additional 389,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Reddit by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,051,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,846,000 after purchasing an additional 143,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Reddit by 138.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,678,000 after buying an additional 1,178,890 shares in the last quarter.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

