Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th.

RELX opened at $47.63 on Friday. Relx has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.2634 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Relx by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 621,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 41,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 26,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 282,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

