RENISHAW PLC 20 (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) versus Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Head to Head Review

RENISHAW PLC 20 (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RENISHAW PLC 20 and Burning Rock Biotech”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENISHAW PLC 20 $870.59 million 3.79 $122.02 million N/A N/A Burning Rock Biotech $70.67 million 1.26 -$47.49 million ($1.90) -4.37

Analyst Ratings

RENISHAW PLC 20 has higher revenue and earnings than Burning Rock Biotech.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RENISHAW PLC 20 and Burning Rock Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RENISHAW PLC 20 1 0 0 0 1.00 Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of RENISHAW PLC 20 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RENISHAW PLC 20 and Burning Rock Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENISHAW PLC 20 N/A N/A N/A Burning Rock Biotech -26.04% -23.61% -15.73%

Volatility and Risk

RENISHAW PLC 20 has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burning Rock Biotech has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RENISHAW PLC 20 beats Burning Rock Biotech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RENISHAW PLC 20

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems. It also provides healthcare products, such as neurosurgical robots and accessories, neurosurgical planning software, electrode delivery systems, drug delivery systems, Raman microscopes, analysers, and hybrid Raman systems. In addition, the company offers smart manufacturing data platform and asset financing services. It serves the aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, medical and healthcare, heavy, machine builder, and precision manufacturing industries, as well as scientific, research, and analysis industries. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoCompass IO, a corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; and OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC. In addition, the company provides ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and brPROPHET, a pre-operative ctDNA detection and post-operative MRD calling for relapsed patients. Further, it has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China; and collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, CStone, BeiGene, Abbisko Therapeutics, and IMPACT Therapeutics and Merck KGaA. Additionally, the company offers OncoMaster, an automatic NGS data analysis and report interpretation machine for in-hospital model. Burning Rock Biotech Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

