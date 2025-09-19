Rep. Julie Johnson Sells ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). In a filing disclosed on September 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ConocoPhillips stock on August 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 8/14/2025.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3%

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $116.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average of $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Melius began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Cambridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 300,514 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,368,000 after buying an additional 52,092 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

