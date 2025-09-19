Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). In a filing disclosed on September 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bank of New York Mellon stock on August 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/14/2025.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.4%

BK stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $108.70.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

