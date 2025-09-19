Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). In a filing disclosed on September 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Republic Services stock on August 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Republic Services alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/14/2025.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $226.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.60 and a 1-year high of $258.75.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius Research raised shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Republic Services

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 100,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.