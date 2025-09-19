Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). In a filing disclosed on September 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in International Business Machines stock on August 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/14/2025.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $265.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.14 and its 200 day moving average is $257.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $246.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,019,274,000 after buying an additional 1,913,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,536,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,076,406,000 after acquiring an additional 147,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,444,527,000 after purchasing an additional 400,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 524,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,281,000 after purchasing an additional 722,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

Get Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.