Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.6667.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Repligen from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Get Repligen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Repligen

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $201,834.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $201,834. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 110.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Repligen by 99.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Trading Up 4.2%

Repligen stock opened at $124.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen has a 12 month low of $102.96 and a 12 month high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $182.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.62 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.