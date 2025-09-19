Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AEO Q3 Earnings

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.45.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,570,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $122,820,000 after purchasing an additional 346,135 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,791,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,203 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,329,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,887,000 after acquiring an additional 312,168 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,305,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,654,000 after acquiring an additional 962,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,455,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 946,904 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David M. Sable sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $96,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,860.80. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janice E. Page sold 26,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $484,716.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,509.32. The trade was a 22.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,821 shares of company stock worth $2,465,436. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.