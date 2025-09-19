Research Analysts Set Expectations for AESI Q4 Earnings

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Atlas Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Atlas Energy Solutions’ FY2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

AESI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 714.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 244.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,240.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 201.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

