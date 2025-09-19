ResMed Inc. $RMD Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 23,982.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,207,000 after buying an additional 730,510 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in ResMed by 1,168.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 590,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,272,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in ResMed by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,880,000 after purchasing an additional 350,245 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in ResMed by 445.1% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 397,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,940,000 after purchasing an additional 324,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,493,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,139,815,000 after purchasing an additional 320,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $241,438.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,068.77. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total value of $2,238,355.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,303,978.44. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,588 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $273.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.85. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.92 and a 52-week high of $293.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

