Reviewing Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF – Get Free Report) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Cognition and AIM ImmunoTech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -$13.77 million C($0.12) N/A AIM ImmunoTech $121,000.00 58.55 -$28.96 million ($24.68) -0.11

Analyst Ratings

Alpha Cognition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AIM ImmunoTech. AIM ImmunoTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Cognition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alpha Cognition and AIM ImmunoTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Cognition 0 0 0 0 0.00 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 1 1 3.50

AIM ImmunoTech has a consensus price target of $275.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,416.25%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than Alpha Cognition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Alpha Cognition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Alpha Cognition has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Cognition and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -522.43% AIM ImmunoTech -12,594.21% -421.73% -147.54%

About Alpha Cognition

Alpha Cognition Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as Crystal Bridge Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Cognition Inc. in March 2021. Alpha Cognition Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of pancreatic, renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers, as well as for myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat human papilloma viruses, and genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with Amarex Clinical Research LLC; University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente; Jubilant HollisterStier; Sterling Pharma Solutions; Erasmus University Medical Center Rotterdam; Azenova, LLC; and Alcami Corporation. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

