Reviewing Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) and Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Heritage Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 11.98% 7.16% 0.63% Heritage Financial 15.22% 7.34% 0.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $32.47 million 1.31 $3.89 million $1.26 10.86 Heritage Financial $317.18 million 2.70 $43.26 million $1.43 17.62

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Heritage Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Heritage Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0.00 Heritage Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Heritage Financial has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.83%. Given Heritage Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Financial is more favorable than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Heritage Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Financial pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Heritage Financial has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Financial has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Financial beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. The company operates through branches in Shreveport, Bossier City, Minden, and Benton, Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company’s loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans to a range of businesses in industries that include real estate and rental and leasing, healthcare, accommodation and food services, retail trade, and construction. It also originates loans that are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration; and provides objective advice from trusted advisers. The company was formerly known as Heritage Financial Corporation, M.H.C. and changed its name to Heritage Financial Corporation in 1998. Heritage Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Olympia, Washington.

