Reviewing Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS) and LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS) and LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Kronos Advanced Technologies has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiqTech International has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kronos Advanced Technologies and LiqTech International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Advanced Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LiqTech International $15.46 million 1.64 -$10.35 million ($1.35) -1.96

Kronos Advanced Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiqTech International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kronos Advanced Technologies and LiqTech International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Advanced Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 LiqTech International 0 0 2 0 3.00

LiqTech International has a consensus price target of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Given LiqTech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiqTech International is more favorable than Kronos Advanced Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Advanced Technologies and LiqTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Advanced Technologies N/A N/A N/A LiqTech International -66.94% -72.53% -33.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.1% of LiqTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Kronos Advanced Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of LiqTech International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. manufactures, distributes, and licenses air movement and purification devices in the United States. The company offers air purifiers and masks. It markets and sells products directly through our website, 1800safeair.com, as well as through independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as TSET, Inc. and changed its name to Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. in January 2001. Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments. It also manufactures and sells silicon carbide ceramic filtration technologies for liquid and gas purification; and diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market. In addition, the company develops, manufactures, and sells liquid filtration systems, which are used for the marine scrubber systems, filtration of produced water, industrial applications, pool and spa water, food and beverage application, and silicon carbide membrane technology. Further, it provides flexible and plastics manufacturing products for machining, welding, bending, and solvent cementing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers through direct sales, systems integrators, distributors, agents, and partners. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

