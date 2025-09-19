Reviewing Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) and Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) and Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Medalist Diversified REIT and Piedmont Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00 Piedmont Realty Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

Piedmont Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.56%. Given Piedmont Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Piedmont Realty Trust is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $9.73 million 1.87 $30,000.00 ($1.81) -7.43 Piedmont Realty Trust $570.32 million 1.96 -$79.06 million ($0.55) -16.34

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Piedmont Realty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Medalist Diversified REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Piedmont Realty Trust. Piedmont Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medalist Diversified REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Piedmont Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Piedmont Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Realty Trust has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Piedmont Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -23.54% -10.25% -2.97% Piedmont Realty Trust -12.10% -4.32% -1.69%

Summary

Piedmont Realty Trust beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

About Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's. The Company was designated an Energy Star Partner of the Year for 2021, 2022 and 2023, and it was the only office REIT headquartered in the Southeast to receive those designations. Approximately 85% of the Company's square footage is Energy Star certified and nearly 70% is LEED certified. Piedmont is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

