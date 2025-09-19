Reviewing NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NTT and Liberty Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Liberty Global 1 6 2 0 2.11

Liberty Global has a consensus price target of $14.26, suggesting a potential upside of 19.41%. Given Liberty Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than NTT.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

NTT has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NTT and Liberty Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT 7.20% 9.02% 3.27% Liberty Global -60.38% -22.64% -10.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NTT and Liberty Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT $90.00 billion 1.02 $6.60 billion $1.98 13.66 Liberty Global $4.34 billion 0.94 $1.59 billion ($9.77) -1.22

NTT has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Global. Liberty Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NTT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NTT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Liberty Global shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Liberty Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NTT beats Liberty Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTT

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services. The Regional Communications Business segment provides intra-prefectural communications and related ancillary services. The Global Solutions Business segment offers consulting, system and software development, network system, cloud, global data center, and related services. The Others segment engages in the real estate, energy, and other businesses. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service. The company provides various tiers of digital video programming and audio services, as well as digital video recorders and multimedia home gateway systems; Horizon 5, a cloud-based, multi-screen entertainment platform that combines linear television, including recording and replay features and video-on-demand services; Horizon Go, an online mobile app; and channels, including general entertainment, sports, movies, series, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. In addition, it offers postpaid and prepaid mobile services; circuit-switched telephony services; and personal call manager, unified messaging, and a second or third phone line at an incremental cost. Further, the company offers business services comprising voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. It operates in Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Slovakia, and internationally. Liberty Global Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

