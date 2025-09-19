Reviewing Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) & Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK)

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Suncrest Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97% Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $347.14 million 3.15 $87.71 million $3.21 11.06 Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Suncrest Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. Origin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncrest Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats Suncrest Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

