Reviewing Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) & Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pax Global Tech and Global Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pax Global Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Global Payments 0 19 9 0 2.32

Global Payments has a consensus target price of $110.70, indicating a potential upside of 28.55%. Given Global Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Payments is more favorable than Pax Global Tech.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pax Global Tech $774.67 million 1.13 $91.46 million N/A N/A Global Payments $10.07 billion 2.08 $1.57 billion $5.72 15.05

This table compares Pax Global Tech and Global Payments”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Pax Global Tech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Global Payments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Pax Global Tech has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pax Global Tech and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pax Global Tech N/A N/A N/A Global Payments 15.07% 12.47% 5.97%

Summary

Global Payments beats Pax Global Tech on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pax Global Tech



PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, android smart tablet, unattended payment products, PINpad, and Minipigs and mPOS. The company also develops MAXSTORE, a cloud-based Software as a Service platform that provides one-stop terminal management and valu-added services; paxRhino, a key injection service; and CyberLab, a payment application cloud test platform that provides professional one-stop online debugging and testing service. In addition, it offers payment solutions services, and maintenance and installation services. PAX Global Technology Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Global Payments



Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added solutions and services, such as point-of-sale software, analytics and customer engagement, payroll and reporting, and human capital management. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments, account payables, and electronic payment alternatives solutions for businesses and governments. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

