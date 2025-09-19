Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. $KOP

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,348 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Koppers were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Koppers by 112.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Koppers by 97,600.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Koppers by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koppers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Koppers from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Koppers Trading Up 1.2%

KOP opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $578.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.30 million. Koppers had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Koppers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.