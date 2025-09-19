Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.75 Million Position in Ceva, Inc. $CEVA

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ceva were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ceva by 44.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Ceva during the first quarter worth $225,000. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in Ceva during the first quarter worth $256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceva during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Ceva during the first quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Ceva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $26.34 on Friday. Ceva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $629.00 million, a PE ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ceva ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Ceva had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ceva, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ceva in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

About Ceva

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

