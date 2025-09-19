Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,015 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. $BGS

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,015 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 250,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 57,188 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 353,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 155,503 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its stake in B&G Foods by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 75,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 46,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 15,131.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,589 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $424.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. B&G Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.86%.

BGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.10.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

