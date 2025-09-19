Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jones Trading raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Rithm Capital stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. Rithm Capital has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 803,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 56,992 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 224,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,689,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 78,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

