Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Price

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.11.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE PEB opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.The firm had revenue of $407.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 324.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

