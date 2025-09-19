Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.

In other news, CEO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $1,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,653,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,380,016.20. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 385,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $5,000,175.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,508,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,188,332.64. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,975,749 shares of company stock valued at $24,780,210 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 80.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 44.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 112.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 94.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 59.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

