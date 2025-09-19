Rosenblatt Securities Increases Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target to $130.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $81.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Arete Research raised Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. Rambus has a 1-year low of $38.15 and a 1-year high of $107.48.

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $642,225.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,459.12. This trade represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Meera Rao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $215,160.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,432.08. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,852. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

