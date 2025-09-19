Roth Capital Estimates High Tide’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:HITI)

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for High Tide in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 1.66%.

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

HITI opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $346.58 million, a P/E ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 0.58. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in High Tide by 2.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,475,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,340 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in High Tide by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 311,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 184,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in High Tide by 10.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 267,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in High Tide by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

