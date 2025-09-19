Roth Capital Estimates Yext’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Yext in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Yext’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Yext’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Yext alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Yext from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. B. Riley raised shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Yext Price Performance

YEXT stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Yext has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Yext by 16.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.