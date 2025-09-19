Roth Capital Forecasts Lower Earnings for Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Thor Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the construction company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Thor Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on THO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

Thor Industries Stock Down 0.4%

THO stock opened at $103.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thor Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Thor Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Thor Industries by 50.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 34,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

