Roth Capital Has Negative Outlook for CRC Q3 Earnings

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for California Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Get California Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRC. UBS Group boosted their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

California Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CRC opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47. California Resources has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.16.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.93 million. California Resources had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 10.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,846,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,010,000 after purchasing an additional 270,562 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,000,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,370,000 after buying an additional 779,280 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in California Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,289,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,891,000 after buying an additional 73,885 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in California Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,198,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,713,000 after buying an additional 34,593 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,780,000 after buying an additional 44,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.