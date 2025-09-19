Roth Capital Has Negative View of Sable Offshore Q3 Earnings

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sable Offshore in a report released on Tuesday, September 16th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.96) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.44). Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sable Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($6.39) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sable Offshore’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.67) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Sable Offshore Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:SOC opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. Sable Offshore has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.44).

In other news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 167,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $3,674,506.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,933,394 shares in the company, valued at $218,336,000.12. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

