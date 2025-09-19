Roth Capital Has Positive Outlook for LAKE FY2026 Earnings

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lakeland Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LAKE. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lakeland Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price target on Lakeland Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Lakeland Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Lakeland Industries Stock Up 2.1%

LAKE opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $142.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.40. Lakeland Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 11.22%.The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.59 million. Lakeland Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.38%.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

