Roth Capital Issues Optimistic Estimate for Kroger Earnings

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Kroger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.70.

Kroger Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.94. Kroger has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,215,690.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,274.40. This trade represents a 25.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $622,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,314. The trade was a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Kroger by 6,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 10,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

