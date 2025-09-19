Roth Capital Issues Positive Outlook for REVB Earnings

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Revelation Biosciences in a report released on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.56). The consensus estimate for Revelation Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($49.33) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Revelation Biosciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.05 EPS.
Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($7.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.46) by ($2.55).
Shares of REVB opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Revelation Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $60.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.04.
Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.
